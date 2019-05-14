PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maybe you have retired from your career and you don't want to sit around and do nothing. Perhaps, you have not retired and want to start a second career.
The good news is there are a lot of options for you if you want to keep working.
The University of Pittsburgh's School of Business did a study on these so called "encore" careers. Monster now has a list of some of the jobs perfect for older adults.
Becoming a consultant in your former career field is a great option because you have so much knowledge after spending most of your life in a certain field.
Many baby boomers want to give back and end up working for nonprofits making these jobs ideal.
K-12 and community college teaching jobs are good for older adults especially now that some schools are looking for instructors who have real-life experience.
Teaching webinars online, selling on the internet, and bloggers for specific fields, all great jobs for people who have lots of knowledge to share in the ever growing the digital world.
Speaking of digital jobs, that field is wide open. Companies are currently hiring candidates with all levels of experience.
"We really work hard at serving the population between 35 and 70. We see a lot of people 'second careering,' baby boomer generation looking into next careers," says CEO of Career Connectors, Jessica Pierce. "One of the things the panel talked about was it doesn't matter how old you are if you are interested in technology, you go get a simple certification and you start working on it on your own and you can very quickly have a second career that had nothing to do with your first."
Career Connectors is a company specializing in connecting the right candidates with the right jobs.
Click HERE to connect to Career Connectors.
