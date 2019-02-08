SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- You are used to seeing me in a suit serving you the weather forecast, but you may not know I've been getting my groove on lately for a good cause!
I'm dancing to raise money for the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona.
It has been a lot of fun learning moves and piecing together our Latin dance.
My partner is Bri Santiago from Fred Astaire of Paradise Valley.
She's been great and is an absolute pro!
The big event is Friday February 22 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn.
This is all about raising money for the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona and raising awareness.
One in 9 people in this country suffer from some stage of kidney disease.
For some it is worse than others, like Erica Federico of Tucson.
Her family has as long history of kidney disease and hers are failing her.
“Looking at me you wouldn’t notice anything, but it’s all internal.” Federico said. “I would say it’s a lot, you go through daily the pain, keeping my high blood pressure under control. Taking multiple medications to do that.”
Right now Erica is not on dialysis and she hopes to avoid it. Dialysis is a process that artificially filters the blood.
Erica soon should be on the kidney transplant list. She is "O" positive.
She is hoping for the best. Sadly she's lost several family member to the kidney disease that runs in her family.
To donate to the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona Dancing With The Stars event and to cheer me on, click here!
