TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- 3D printing is used in everything from the medical field to cooking, but now students at Arizona State University are taking the technology to new levels.
Stop by the "mkrspace" on ASU's Tempe campus and you will hear the steady hum of the sound of creativity coming to life.
[VIDEO: 3D printing helping ASU theater students]
There, students can make and create things with 3D printers, sewing machines, book scanners, vinyl cutters and more.
Recently, 3D printers are methodically creating costumes for ASU's School of Dance and Theater.
“This was my costume for my character Odysseus,” ASU student and actor Victor Yang said.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
He showed off a warrior vest adorned with gnarly, custom white teeth. All of the teeth were all created out of thin air by students and 3D printers, according to Sarah Lankenau Moench, professor of costume technology at ASU.
“The teeth are what were created in the mkrrspace,” she said.
Lankenau Moench said these machines are changing how they create outfits for plays.
To cover a vest or shield with teeth requires time and money.
“To do that, we had to source a bunch of real teeth, which is pretty creepy,” she said. “Or we would have to fabricate them.”
But now students can model, refine and eventually print pieces for costumes that are sturdy and do not cost a lot of money.
Lankenau Moench says this new world of fabrication can go beyond the stage too.
“But we are also thinking about how can our students use these in film, how can they use these in other job applications,” she said.
To learn more about the mkrspace, head to their website.
Or if you want attend a workshop there, Sarah Lankenau Moench will be leading a workshop on laser cutting on June 7, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.