PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are one who hates asking for help from your kids or grandkids, you are not alone.
Maybe you can't get around like you used to. It may be safer for you to be driven to where you need to go rather than drive.
[WATCH: Company helping older adults get around Phoenix area]
If you don't have a smartphone, but would like to use services like Uber and Lyft, you should know about GoGo Grandparent.
It acts as the middle man to get you the rides you need whether it's to a doctors appointment or to visit family. It is working in more than 10,000 U.S. cities to help older adults use technology to lead an independent life, in spite of their age.
When age takes away the ability to drive, we make on-demand transportation easy to use, tailored to the needs of older adults and their families.
"We cater to people that might not have a smartphone, like an older adult they might not feel comfortable or maybe someone who is visually impaired," says Darren Hsu, marketing associate at GoGoGrandparent. "Our fares would go from the Lyft and Uber costs and on top of that it would be $.27 per minute of whatever the ride would be."
This service provides everything Uber and Lyft apps offer.
For instance, agents will send your family tracking links and the ratings of drivers.
GoGoGrandparent says it is now working toward adding the food and dining apps to it's services so people can take advantage of apps like Postmates and Grubhub.
