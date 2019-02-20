(3TV/CBS 5) -- "Re-careering." Ever hear of that term? Some baby boomers have as they look for a new line of work in their older years.
Some people will be forced to re-career, others just want to try something new.
[SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
That's where community colleges can be a big benefit.
More and more baby boomers are heading back to school either to keep up with changing job requirements or to learn an entirely new trade.
Community colleges tend to cost much less than a four-year university and many of the teachers are used to older students in the classroom.
CBS 5 This Morning chatted with some folks at Maricopa Community College and they say there are more campuses around the state, meaning there may be one closer to your home.
They offer tons on specialty classes with various session lengths and times.
One option for some who don't want to jump right back into a classroom is hybrid learning.
Some of your classes will be on campus in person and the rest of it will be online, according to Dr. Jennifer Stickland with the Center for Teaching and Learning.
“When they’re not meeting, they’re doing reading or watching lectures online,” she said. “So it’s a great way to get innovative in your learning without having to stretch your technology skills.”
Stickland said community college is also a good bet for baby boomers because the teachers are used to a range of ages when it comes to students compared to say some tradition large university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.