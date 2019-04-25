PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Are you heading back to school, or maybe helping your kids pay for it?
Imagine college without having to pay for textbooks.
That’s the whole idea behind Mesa Community College’s new Z Degree Program, or zero textbook cost program.
The two-year associates is completely online and students do not have to buy any textbooks.
MCC faculty said this will save students around $8,500 over two years.
So how do they do it?
Laura Ballard is the E-Learning Director at MCC. She said professors put together the curriculum using open source materials, streaming media, library databases and content faculty creates, like power point slides.
Ballard said it is about giving students value in their degree.
“That’s what the students are paying tuition for, is to get that instruction from that faculty member, not a publisher,” she said. “They never say after the class ‘I really enjoyed that textbook', they say 'I really enjoyed that professor'
Students can register now for the summer or fall Z degree at MCC.
To find out more information, head to their website.
