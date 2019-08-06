PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In just weeks, college students across Arizona will go back to class. But so will be scammers, trying to take their money.
This month, the Better Business Bureau estimates nearly 20 million students will be back on campuses across the country.
[WATCH: Scammers target college kids with new tactics]
In some cases, they may be leaving home for the first time and may be too trusting to people.
The BBB says adults ages 18 to 24 are the most susceptible and vulnerable targets with more than 40% of students reporting a loss from being scammed.
Most college kids struggle to make ends meet and crooks know this, advertising fake money making opportunities.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
"They're likely going to want some money to work from home, work from their dorm room, maybe go online" said Felicia Thompson with the Better Business Bureau. "So we're seeing scammers target them with lucrative offers for little or no work but big results."
Other advice is to only rent a house or apartment if you've physically seen it.
Since not all scammers are strangers, the BBB says students should keep their bank information, pin number and credit card information private.
"Sometimes college students are approached by friends to deposit checks," she said. "So once you give someone access to your bank information, that opens up the opportunity for a lot of bad things to happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.