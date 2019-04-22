PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Today is Earth Day and we've found a way for you to tackle a household chore and help the environment while you're doing it.
Aquaman Pool Company in Phoenix is the first to offer a reverse osmosis system for your pool.
[VIDEO: How to keep your pool clean without wasting water]
They comes to your house and filter your pool water just like an reverse osmosis system would do under your sink, just on a much bigger scale.
"The pump on is sending the water to the trailer and it's coming back pure water on the other end into the pool," said Chad Nikkel. "The water out of that hose is literally drinkable water, it's bottled water quality coming out of that hose.
"The water we create with this process is pure, so it's so much better for your skin, for your hair, for your kids. The chemicals in your pool work better, so you're not using as much chlorine, so that's better for our environment."
Not to mention the water savings which usually adds up to around 20,000 gallons.
He says every year 150,000 to 200,000 pools are drained, enough to provide water for 35,000 to 40,000 homes.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
The cost is around a 1,000 dollars, so a little higher than what you'd pay to have it done the old fashioned way, but not much.
For more information, visit supercleanpools.com.
(1) comment
They comes to your house and filter your pool water just like an reverse osmosis system would do under your sink, just on a much bigger scale....."They comes to your house..."? Really?......No editors are older than 8 at this rag....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.