(3TV/CBS 5) -- It's the beginning of the year and maybe you are trying to map out your travel plans for the year.
There are some places where you can almost always hop on a cheap flight and stretch your vacation dollars pretty far.
This is according to a list put out by AARP.
Branson, Missouri is famous for family outings like shows, cave, or couples getaways like romantic cabins and wine tours.
Las Vegas from Phoenix Sky Harbor is about a 45 minute flight, most of the time plane tickets and hotels are cheap.
If you are a foodie, Greenville, South Carolina can be a cheap go-to. The restaurants are said to be amazing!
Pensacola, Florida can make for a cheap getaway as well with lots to do, it's not just a beach town.
But what if you want to forego the airfare, which can get pricey, and just hop in your car and make it a really cheap vacation?
Roseanne Coloccia with Preferred Travel Services says there are plenty of options.
"Places like Santa Fe, Albuquerue is (sic) on the list and if you are there, go to Santa Fe! The terrain is gorgeous," said Coloccia. "Also if you are driving, go to Holbrook, they have famous Railroad Hotel, just make a week of it.
"I would say Temecula. It's in between San Diego and Palm Springs. They have beautiful winery's, spas, really nice resorts, easy driving distance, you figure you are about 5 and a half hours from San Diego, probably about an hour and a half or 2 hours from there."
Gas prices are trending downward so now is a great time for a road trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.