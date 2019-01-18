PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We all love Girl Scout Cookies and buy them up during the six-week program. But did you know buying cookies is fundamental to supporting Girl Scouts’ success today and tomorrow?
For six weeks each year, from Jan. 21 to March 3, more than 11,000 girls in Girl Scouts of Arizona will be walking around neighborhoods and setting up "shop" in front of local stores learning entrepreneurial skills while selling delicious cookies.
What some don’t know is 100 percent of the proceeds stay local to benefit Girl Scouting in Arizona.
"Not only is every cookie sale a teachable moment, but because all proceeds stay local, girls across Arizona are able to enjoy summer camp, STEM programs, field trips and even adventures out of state in a safe environment," says Tamara Woodbury, CEO Girl ScoutsArizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC). "Sales also have the potential to impact the community as troops reinvest their proceeds with service projects."
When you purchase delicious Thin Mints, or one of their several other delicious cookies, from a Girl Scout, the proceeds stay in Arizona to:
• Fund service projects for the community and amazing girl-led adventures for troops.
• Help councils provide Girl Scout programs in STEM, the outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship, as well as camps, leadership training and more.
• Cover the cost of running the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including the costs of cookies, materials and logistics.
Girl Scouts can also earn rewards on their individual sales. They can choose to receive prizes or “Program Credits.” Program Credits can be used to help pay for summer camp, membership dues, Girl Scout travel and other programs and events.
GSACPC sold 2.9 million packages of cookies last year. This year's goal is 3 million packages.
Here’s this year's cookie breakdown:
• Thin Mints: $5
• Tagalongs: $5
• Samoas: $5
• Trefoils: $5
• Do-si-dos: $5
• Savannah Smiles: $5
• Girl Scout S’mores: $6
• Toffee-tastics: $6
Girl Scouts will be setting up shop in front of local businesses, sporting events, churches and community events. You can also visit girlscoutaz.org/cookiefinder or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to locate a booth near you.
