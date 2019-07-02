PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--When it comes to buying cars, you now have more options than ever before.
But which will save you more money buying a car online or in person?
It is tough to say if buying online is cheaper than in person, but it can save you some time according to Cathy Dros, a car buying expert.
Tons of dealerships now put a lot of their inventory online with special internet pricing.
Dros said many times those prices are legit too, not always just a ploy to get you to come into the store.
She said buying online can be done from the comfort of your home through email.
“You can actually do your financing online,” Dros said. “You do have to deal with a finance person but you fill it out online and it can all be done via fax, and on the phone, so you are saving time.”
She adds it is a great bet for people who maybe don't like the perceived in-person pressure of a dealership.
But she said going to the dealership can fetch you a good deal too.
She said some people like more of a personal touch opposed to through the internet. You can test drive more cars and look at more options at the dealership too.
Whatever the case, she says at the end of the day the dealership wants to sell you a car an that can come with discounts.
"No dealer in this day and age can afford to lose a sale,” Dros said. “Whether it’s on the phone, through the internet or in person."
Dros said whatever you do, buying online or in person, always do your research and be ready. And always read the fine print!
(2) comments
So now you can get screwed online instead of in person.
neh I like to see what I'm buy especially a car
