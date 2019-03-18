PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Type in "Van Life" on Google and thousands of videos, blogs and personal stories will pop up of people who have decided to forego living in a home or an apartment and choose instead to live in a van.
There are people out there who have gone this route, posting their day-to-day routines, living and traveling all over the country in a van.
Younger people and millennials are really into it. But there is a good amount of people who do it after retirement.
Those who liquidate their assets and get on the road. Wired.com did a feature on this trend titled 'YouTube Boomers Show #VANLIFE Isn’t Just For Millennials'.
It featured New Hampshire couple, Guy and Ann Junkins. Guy, after working several jobs to make ends meet, stumbled upon a YouTube show called 'CHEAP-RV-LIVING'.
He and his wife determined safety is an illusion so he quit his job, sold their house and cars and travel all over the country while living in their van. I talked to them from their van via Skype.
"We have friends in every state that we are doing things with and we are plowing through the states we are getting there," says Ann and Guy. "We love Arizona. We love Quartzite, if we do finally decide to settle down. We spent a month out there in Lake Havasu City and if we do settle down it will be in Arizona."
Ann and Guy have been doing this for two years.
To get extra money they do odd jobs working at places like Amazon and KOA.
