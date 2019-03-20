GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you are retired you are going to have some free time.
Some people try new hobbies like golf or tennis, and then there is Francine Kavanaugh.
She decided to pick up a blow torch and now there is no turning back.
“Get involved in something,” she said. “It doesn’t have to really make a difference what, just find your passion, and go for it!”
That is what she told herself 9 years ago when she decided to do something wild.
After a career in the mortgage and retail world, Kavanaugh now wields a blowtorch at 77-years-old.
It all started when she took a welding class at Mesa Community College.
Kavanaugh works from home making small metal sculptures of animals or leaves.
She’s good too! Her work is featured in local art galleries.
“You can cart them to different shows, and they are just easy,” she said. “Easy for me to work with.”
She loves metal because you can bend it, twist it and if things go bad, she said you can throw it away.
Kavanaugh has always been artistic and even briefly owned an art gallery.
And while that was cool she’s always wanted to do more.
“I always wanted, it was a desire to, have my own work in a shop, so hear I am,” she said. “Isn’t that a hoot!”
To see more of Kavanaugh’s work, check out her website and her Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.