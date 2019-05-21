PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer is around the corner and some of you may be taking a vacation.
Museums are a great way to entertain, teach or just pass the time if the weather is bad.
There is a pretty neat program that give big discounts to our veterans and their families.
The Phoenix Art Museum and Pueblo Grande are just a couple of the museums locally that are part of the Blue Star Museums program.
The program was started by blue star families, a group for military families.
Through the program, you can go to some really cool museums for free and it is easy to search around the country on their website.
Just type in your state or you can search by zip code.
And it is not just museums in Arizona! There are some really cool ones across the country where you can visit for free.
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and the Art Institute of Chicago are all part of the Blue Star Museum program.
To search for museums in your area, head to the Blue Start Museum website.
