PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It is one thing to be a legend, it is another to keep at it well into your 80's.
At 85, Charles Lewis has been playing piano longer than most people have been alive.
He started playing when he was around 7 years of age in church.
“I still at that age wanted to play hide and seek and all the other street games in Philadelphia like handball,” Lewis said sitting at a piano at Avanti Restaurant in Phoenix ready to play on a Friday night.
His grandmother thought piano would be a better use of his hands though.
Charles moved to Arizona in the 50s. He went to Arizona State and started a piano career playing in various clubs around town.
“I still wonder sometimes, is this still what I should be doing,” Lewis joked.
He has played for celebrities, politicians, countless children and everyday jazz fans around the Valley.
He said music, and playing in front of live audiences, is what helps to keep him young.
“Where as you are trying to be creative you are dealing with much finer energies, and they impact the spirit,” he said.
Lewis was the first person to be inducted into the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.
When you ask him about retiring, Lewis paused, laughed and said he would have to look that word up in the dictionary.
“I'll just continue living,” he said. “I can’t imagine imagine living without being involved in music. As long as these guys keep being able to open and close i’ll probably be playing.”
