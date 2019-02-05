(3TV/CBS 5)--For some of you retirement may be in the near future, but where will you spend your golden years?
Which places are growing when it comes to retirees?
Realtor.com put together a list of hot spots where baby boomers are moving.
Arizona, known for it's affordability and climate, made a few of the top ten!
Number one on the list is in Florida. Punta Gorda to be exact! The average home price there is around $275,000. This is a great spot if you want to be close to water without spending a ton. Another draw, there is no state income tax in Florida. This city sits near Florida's west coast and is a haven for boaters.
Next up is another Florida city, Cape Coral.The median home price here is $299,100. This is about 30 miles south of Punta Gorda on Florida's west coast. Warm water and affordable prices make this a hotspot for retirees.
Third on the list is a place we know well, Prescott, Arizona! The median home price there was $399,100. This mountain town offers so much to do outdoors, but also has a great little nightlife with local breweries and restaurants. Watson Lake offers hiking, fishing and boating not too far from the center a town know for its mild climate.
Fourth up is our neighbor to the east is Santa Fe, New Mexico. Homes are a bit more here with the median price approaching $600,000. It's known for its historic town square, art and authentic local cuisine. Many of the homes here are pueblo style, giving a real southwest feel. There are a lot of great trails to hike nearby and in the Santa Fe National Forest.
Rounding out the top five is Tucson, Arizona. This was fifth on the list for fastest-growing retirement spots. The median home price in Tucson came in at around $279,100. Tucson's weather is not as cool as Prescott, but the city offers some great views of the Sonoran Desert and plenty to do outside. Mission San Xavier and Mount Lemmon Ski Valley are just some of the popular attractions in Wildcat country!
