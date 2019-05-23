PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's easy to spend, harder to save, but finance expert Nancy Tengler says she recommends three to four million dollars for retirement.
This means if you haven't been saving, you need to start making some moves.
She broke it down by decade and said if you're in your 30s and haven't started saving, you're not behind yet but you better get busy.
Your 40s are your top earnings years so put away a lot.
If you're in your 50s and 60s she said you need to be aggressive because you're saving years are limited.
So which stocks should you look at?
"I recommend to young people that they buy companies that are industry leaders, that they don't have to worry about being around. Stocks you can own for a lifetime," she said. "I think Facebook is the kind of stock you could end up owning for a lifetime.
"Think about Microsoft. Ten years ago they were written off for dead and now they're industry leaders because they had the cash and the leadership to transition the company. Same with Apple."
Other tips include:
• Opening an IRA and investing even small amounts every paycheck
• Be aggressive
• Retirement is 20 years of unemployment so work as long as you can and be pretty aggressive
• Take advantage of catch up provisions
• Don't look at the market every day, you don't look at your home value every day. Stocks are meant to return over a three to five year period
• Don't run with the fast crowd, don't chase the latest new thing
And finally, she said once you do invest, don't check your portfolio too often.
"The market is always climbing a wall of worry. There's always problems so I would advise you to not look at the market every day," she said. "You don't look at your home value every day. Stocks are meant to return over a three to five year period."
