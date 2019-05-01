PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you have a bucket list? What’s on it?
For one Phoenix-area man it was to become a rock star.
It is a typical weekday for Barry Blonder visiting stores where he supplies cigars around the Valley.
He is meeting with clients at the Fox Cigar Bar in Gilbert, and while that is not out of ordinary for Blonder, what he did about year ago is.
“If it’s one person, 10 people, 100 people, I'm going to play music in front of people,” Blonder said. “I gotta do that before time is done.”
That has been Blonder's dream: to play music on stage in front of a crowd.
He is a pretty cool guy, but he took it to the next level after his young daughter started taking lessons at School of Rock in Gilbert.
“You know what, I’ll take guitar lessons,” he said after seeing how much fun his daughter was having with her lessons.
It was not long before Blonder was asked to join the adult band at School of Rock, according to General Manager Megan Baskerville.
“I think it’s inspiring,” she said. “It shows there’s not an age limit to living your dream.”
Baskerville said Blonder came in not knowing a ton, but he was determined.
After some practice with other adult students, Blonder, in his mid 50s, got on stage and became a rock star. He played for not just one, but close to 100 people at a local bar.
“I did stands, I jumped up and down,” he said. “I walked around like from any rock show, and it just came naturally.”
Blonder knew he had it in him and said he will keep going for another 30 years on stage if he can, urging everyone to do something they have dreamed of before time slips away.
“Do it, just do it, the old line,” he said. “I mean if it’s something that you’ve dreamed about and you didn’t have the opportunity, you’re never too old.”
