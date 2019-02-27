(3TV/CBS 5) -- Maybe you need resources to help you with day-to-day living or perhaps you are looking to help out and volunteer your time to helping people.
AARP Arizona has so much dedicated to people 50 or older.
They are people in that age group who may be retired and looking for worthwhile ways to spend their time.
AARP's Alex Juarez explains whats under their 'Create The Good' program.
"We have volunteer opportunities where they can not only work within AARP but outside of AARP," says Juarez. "We at AARP Arizona are always looking for volunteers to help us at our events, a walk, a hike a bike safety clinic, any type of event our volunteers help us out."
There are also services through AARP that can assist older adults with taxes, help them improve driving skills and a lot more.
A lot of church congregations need ministry volunteers and offer services specifically for older adults.
