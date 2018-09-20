September is one of the biggest months for giving birth nationwide, but instead of anticipating what could be the biggest moment of their lives, some moms-to-be experience heart-related conditions.
As expectant moms, regardless of age, prepare for what will be one of the biggest day of their lives, many of them are facing a new challenge: heart problems.
According to a NYU School of Medicine study just released, the risk for suffering a heart attack among pregnant and recently pregnant women rose by 25 percent between 2002 and 2014.
Researchers looked at nearly 50 million births and more than 55 million pregnancy-related hospitalizations.
Among the women who gave birth, nearly 1,100 suffered a heart attack during their labor and delivery, 922 during pregnancy and nearly 2,400 in the six months after they gave birth.
In addition, four and a half percent of the pregnant women who had heart attacks died while pregnant women in their early 40s were considered to be 10 times more at risk than women in their 20s.
This study now has Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital implementing new protocol.
"This protocol we're putting in, is once the patient is already in labor or when a patient presents symptoms of a heart attack or preeclampsia. So what we're trying to do, is we're trying to get the medication to the patient acutely, so the goal is to get the medication within 1 hour," Dr. Hetal Shah said.
The reasons for the increase in heart-related conditions among pregnant women are alarming, though not entirely clear.
One possible reason is that women are older and waiting longer to get pregnant, which could cause an increase in the heart rate and cardiac output, making the blood more prone to clotting. Hormonal changes and stress on the heart also could be culprits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.