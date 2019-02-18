(3TV/CBS 5) -- It seems like everyone is packing the protein these days.
We see it in protein shakes, bars, and of course meat.
But doctors at Tufts University say older adults may not be getting the protein they need to stay healthy and active.
They say aging bodies don't process protein as efficiently, so they need more of it to maintain muscle mass and strength.
When we get sick or start dealing with a chronic conditions, our bodies are even less efficient so we need more protein to bridge the gap.
The problem is, as we get older we tend to eat less of it.
Combine that with being less active and it's the perfect recipe for falls and illness and the loss of mobility.
So, how much protein should seniors eat?
Healthy older adults should eat one gram of protein for every two pounds of body weight daily.
That number should be bumped up when you're sick or dealing with a chronic condition.
To put that into perspective, a 6-ounce serving of Greek yogurt has 18 grams.
A half-cup of cottage cheese, 14 grams.
Three-ounce serving of skinless chicken, 28 grams.
They say even with the abundance of convenience protein, real food is best because it provides the amino acids and other benefits other protein cannot.
