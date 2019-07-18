PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mental health is something we're hearing more about and one new Phoenix business is hoping to not only continue the conversation but also make getting mental health treatment as common as going to the dentist.
Brooke Morrow is a clinician at the newly-opened Uptown Psychiatry.
[WATCH: Phoenix business making mental health care easier]
"There's a large awareness out there right now and people do talk about it and they'll say, 'Oh I have a friend or I have a family member,' but they still feel if it's themself that there's a stigma so we really want people to feel comfortable, we want them to come in here," she said. "I think one of my favorite things a patient says to me is, 'I'm so glad I had this appointment today.'"
The practice is designed to remove the stigma of mental health treatment and make care easy, accessible and as normal as any other appointment.
"It's a lot like high blood pressure. We go in and take medication for high blood pressure even though you can't really see it so that's very similar to mental health," she said. "A lot of people can't see that you have it but you just come in and we have no judgement here."
Their website has a modern feel and so does their approach.
They even using technology for virtual visits.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
"Whether you're a stay at home mom and it's summertime and you don't want to pack up the kids, you can download the app which is HIPAA compliant on your laptop, smartphone and we can do a session from the comfort of your own home," she explained. "You don't have to worry about the travel, the parking, missing work, or if you travel for the summer you can still make your appointment and see your provider."
Those teleconference visits are the same price as an in-office visit.
Morrow said they make sure they can get you in within a week of your phone call.
For more information, visit uptownpsychiatryaz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.