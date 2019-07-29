PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We all know metabolisms slow down as we age, making it harder to lose weight.
But there's more to it than just metabolism. It has to do with your muscles.
One doctor at the University of Florida College of Medicine says after age 50, the process of your muscles being infiltrated by fat accelerates.
Because of this, you may feel more easily fatigued, you lose muscle mass and it's easier for fat to pile on.
This means you'll have to work extra hard to get that fat off and lose weight.
Here are some tips to help you shed weight and keep them off.
• Eat more fruits and vegetables: Low in calories and packed with fiber, they can keep you feeling full longer.
• Befriend your bathroom scale: Check your weight every morning so you're on top of it if you start gaining.
• Stop drinking sugar: It's empty calories.
• Talk to your doctor: Make sure before you start working out, talk to your doctor, especially if you have any medical issues.
