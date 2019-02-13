(3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a hard subject to talk about: What to expect as you are getting older.
A researcher at the University of Virginia took a deep dive for you and put out a list of the five things baby boomers need to know. The researcher examined men and women 85 years and older.
[SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
This list is a tough one to hear, especially for women.
No. 1: Women outnumber men in the oldest age groups. This creates an imbalance that leads to a different set of aging experiences, support needs and planning considerations.
No. 2: More women develop Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. This is due, in part to, women surviving to an older age. More women will need care for Alzheimer’s or die from complications from the disease.
No. 3: More women than men experience disability in old age. Once again, because women live longer at some point, physical disabilities will develop as they continue to age.
No. 4: More women than men live alone in old age because, mathematically, there are more older women living to older men. Also, divorce rates have risen, and men are more likely than women to get remarried and marry younger women.
No. 5: Women are more likely to need long-term care from paid caregivers because they are living alone.
(1) comment
And whose taxpayer funds were used for this idiotic study that everyone already knew? the researcher is a captain obvious for sure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.