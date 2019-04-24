PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are lots of services out there for seniors who need assistance like companies that offer in-home medical care.
There is a company here in town that uses tools much like Match.com to help seniors find someone to be there for them for just as a companion and assistance.
[VIDEO: Phoenix business helps match seniors with caretakers]
Studies have shown seniors can get lonely which can lead to depression and illness.
A company called The Perfect Companion is a non-medical in-home care company.
It works like a concierge service that focuses on matching personalities with the needs and personality of the client.
Jon Siegel is the president of The Perfect Companion.
"We take them to doctors appointments, we are there for transportation purposes," he said. "We are there to care for their needs on a day-to-day basis.
"We are doing a lot of activities of daily life. We are starting to hire people who are transitioning from the workforce, a little bit older type of an individual who has the work skills, business skills and personality to be able to work with our clients."
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
The main goal is to be a friendly companion and help to the person who needs it and building great relation ships with the clients and their families.
For more information, visit azperfectcompanion.com.
