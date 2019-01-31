(3TV/CBS 5) -- They say age is just a number but there are folks out there like 66 year old Lynette Doele who says she feels like she is around 45 or 50.
"I've got a lot of energy. I feel like I can do whatever I want to do," says Doele.
Studies find your subjective age, the age you feel, has positive effects on your brain and your lifespan. Research suggests people who say they feel older than they are don't live as long as those who feel the opposite.
"For somebody working out on their own. It's important to have a coach who understands your movement background, who understands your injury history and can modify for you. Nothing is one size fits all. The fitness fountain of youth comes from the amount of physical activity you get. The more activity you get, the more your body stays in motion, the younger you look and feel," says Sarah Ray, one of the coaches at Octane CrossFit who has clients as old as 76.
"I think everyone has the ability to be physically fit," says Doele. "My doctor loves me, I don't take any medication. My cholesterol is fantastic, my resting heart rate is 36. I'm very fit.
"I stopped coloring my hair, I'm embracing my age. I feel great. I'm retired. I love having the time to do what I want to do. I can come every day, I don't have to work it in. I'm enjoying life tremendously."
