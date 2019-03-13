PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Being retired means you may have a little extra time on your hands, which makes it the perfect chance to pick up a new sport, like tennis.
Jonathan Levine from the Arizona Tennis Classic says tennis is a lifetime sport so you can start at any age and play indefinitely.
"Tennis can be played against a backboard and you can improve your stroke. Hitting on a backboard, getting out with other players and getting a lesson or two and getting started in the game," he said. "We have 80 and 90 year olds playing tennis and it is a lifetime sport, especially in Phoenix."
He said tennis is great for hand eye coordination and the social aspect of the game is just as important as the physical exercise you'll get.
The Arizona Tennis Classic is a great way to learn about professional tennis and see some of the world's best players.
It's happening this week at the Phoenix Country Club.
They have more information on how to get involved in tennis and make it a part of your routine on their website, arizonatennisclassic.com.
