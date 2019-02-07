(3TV/CBS 5) -- As we get older, most of us are fighting to keep our minds healthy just as much as our body.
One practice helps you do both: Tai Chi.
Tai Chi is an ancient martial art that was first practiced 500 years ago in China.
If you ask people who practice it, they'll say it has at least that many benefits.
Perhaps the most important for most of us is its ability to lower stress.
"One of the best benefits of practice is for stress. So very good for the mind because you must remain present when you are practicing," said Roxanne Reynolds, Tai Chi instructer at Ironwood Cancer Center in Chandler. "Then as far as the body goes, it's more of an internal exercise where it helps harmonize your internal organs."
Reynolds says when the organs are in harmony you feel better.
She also says it helps with muscle tone, bone health, regulates blood pressure and ultimately boosts the immune system.
She recommends Tai Chi for all age groups, but says it can be really good for seniors.
"There are so many studies that have been done when it comes to balance and also shingles, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis," she continued. "It will help you age gracefully and help ward off illness."
Tai Chi can be done sitting or standing so it's not like yoga which can be tough for people who have a hard time doing floor exercises.
For more information, visit ironwoodcrc.com/locations/chandler/.
