PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Living in Arizona we get a lot of sun and sometimes we probably end up with a sunburn every now and then, which we know is not good.
So imagine getting sun poisoning.
Sun poisoning is when a sunburn is so bad, you start to have other symptoms that may feel like flu symptoms.
In extreme cases, you may even need to see a doctor.
Dr. Mitchell Manway from Affliliated Dermatology explained what it can do to your body's largest organ.
"It's essentially like the same process but way worse. It's basically taking a first-degree burn and turning it into a third-degree burn. You get some of that blistering you get some of that peeling, people can be pretty miserable and it can mess with your hydration level because you're so flushed your skin can't keep that moisture in," he said.
Some other symptoms could include rash, a fever and chills, even shortness of breath.
Those are the symptoms that tell you it's time to go get some help.
Dr. Manway said if your symptoms aren't quite that bad you can treat this at home by taking ibuprofen, getting in a cool shower, and be sure to drink a lot of water to try and re-hydrate your body.
He said this is no different than a third-degree burn, so if you think of it that way, it may convince you to be better about protecting your skin.
