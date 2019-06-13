PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you look at the forecast and let out a sigh because you know whats coming for the next 3 months?
It's possible the weather affects you in a deeper way and you may not even realize it.
There is such a thing as seasonal depression, a disorder directly related to the changes in seasons. Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, can affect you for several months, even years!
It is said to occur because of changes in the body's internal clock and changes in the brain and body's chemicals. It can make you feel depressed, hopeless, worthless, low energy and you can't concentrate.
Eboni Fields is a clinical manager with A Better Today Recovery Center, a place that offers therapy sessions to help people overcome their struggles.
"In Arizona during the summer, you can't do anything that you normally used to do. There are people who hike in 110, it's not recommended. But with it being so hot they cant do those things which means they are sedentary and that definitely affect peoples moods," she said. "For any mental health, the change in behaviors, you may not know what it is, but you will definitely be able to identify that there is something going on."
Fields says to be in tune with how you are feeling and address it. Go see a specialist who can help you work through it.
