SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From repairing wrinkles, to fixing something more serious in your body, some people are choosing stem cell replacement procedures to avoid more serious options when it comes to fixing health issues.
"I was working 12-hour shifts at the hospital, I found myself getting weak and I had a couple of falls," says Dee Bar, 75.
Turns out she had a condition compromising her good stem cells. It affected her knees and her quality of life. She retired from the hospital.
"Our whole survival depends on active, functioning stem cells. That's what repairs the body," says Dr. Paul Holden with Scottsdale Plastic Surgeons, who offer stem cell therapy.
Some people, like Bar, swear by the procedure to help correct problems with failing knees and pain. About 600,000 Americans get knee replacements every year.
"In the case of degenerative conditions, take something simple like a knee. Our knees are working hinges. Even after 20 years of use, they are still as good as new," says Holden. "That's because there is repair and maintenance that is stem cells that keeps that healthy over time because of use they go into a senile phase where they don't repair or function as well."
Fat is removed from the midsection, stem cells are extracted and placed into the areas that need them. Bar says the therapy has been life changing.
"The quality of life is just unbelievable. I have 4 grandchildren. Three are 10 and one is age 8 and I want to keep up with them. I just want a good quality of life. I want to be able to live in my home until I go out feet first," says Bar.
The procedure is not cheap, not covered by insurance.
