(3TV/CBS 5) -- Staying fit is harder as we get older but experts say it's never too late to start some sort of a fitness program, so long as your doctors says it's okay for you to do so.
That is why the folks at Fellowship Square in Mesa offer fitness training for everyone from boomers to seniors with some clients even in their 90s.
Matt Clark is the trainer there and said exercise can help them ward off the effects of aging both physically and mentally.
And he said the most important thing people can do, is strength training.
"Strength training can help build memory cognition, obviously help strengthen your bones, strengthen your muscle and it can help with blood flow and hormone regulation," he said.
He focuses on five areas: strength training, stretching, drinking plenty of water, posture, and a mind body connection like Tai Chi or yoga.
"So think about it this way, if you are treating your body in a proper way, it will carry over to the psychological. If you're doing strength training, if you are stretching, it relieves symptoms of depression, it relieves symptoms of anxiety, and that is huge," he said.
He said these exercises can improve your core, your gait, and therefore your agility and balance which decreases the risk of injury.
Exercise has also been proven to help balance hormones and improves memory.
These classes are free for residents at Fellowship Square, but even if you don't live there, he encourages people to find a place to get regular activity and training.
