SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- More people are taking control of their health these days and one Scottsdale business, along with modern technology, is making that even easier to do.
HealthE Tech is a store in north Scottsdale that sells medical devices and tests you can use at home.
Things like at home tests for urinary tract infections, fertility tests for both men and women, even EKG tests.
Those devices connect through an app or through the internet to send that information to your doctor or caregiver.
Dr. Jordan Sennett opened HealthE Tech after spending decades in medical practice.
“A person who is experiencing heart palpitations or irregular heart, can take their own EKG in about 30 seconds just by putting their fingers on little metal pads and that connects to the phone and shows their EKG instantaneously,” Sennett said.
He said symptoms people have at home don't always happen at the doctor so this gives patients the chance to show their physician what's happening and when.
They also have what's called a smart pill box. This is ideal for people who may forget to take medications or have several pills and just don't want to get them confused.
“They are divided up into time of day bedtime, evening, noon, and morning and also day of the week so this particular square will light up at the particular time for the patient to take that particular medication. If the device beeps and no one opens it up the caregiver will be notified,” he explained.
That notification can provide peace of mind for family members who aren't around to make sure those medications are taken.
Another big benefit of these devices is catching problems sooner so you can avoid doctors visits or even hospitalizations.
HealthE Tech is in North Scottsdale at 8711 E Pinnacle Peak Rd F101.
For more information, visit healthe.tech.
