(3TV/CBS 5) -- Ever thought about doing a triathlon in your 50s, 60s? How about your 80s?!
It might sound like a crazy idea but you may be surprised at the amount of baby boomers out there doing triathlons and running.
One of those people is Sister Madonna Buder. She’s a nun and one heck of an athlete at 88 years old. She has done more than 340 triathlons!
If getting into racing seems daunting, AARP Arizona wants to help by offering free running clinics leading up the TRI 4 THE CURE Sprint and Super Sprint Triathlon, Aquabike, Duathlon and 5K.
Every Thursday leading up to the race you can join AARP Arizona State director Dana Kennedy to run or walk. She is a dedicated triathlete and has some great tips.
Kennedy started training for triathlons in her 40s and said running is so important not only for getting in shape, but also for older adults to avoid isolation.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep people active and engaged and be part of the community and develop some new friendships,” Kennedy said.
And there are plenty more races if you are getting into running. Arizona's Family is a proud sponsor of Pat’s Run on April 27. You can sign up for the race here!
If you want to participate in the AARP running clinics, click here.
