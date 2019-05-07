PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Party On A Bike featured at the Madison Improvement Club has been called a spin class on steroids by some.
The building the club is in has a lot of rich history and the the woman who owns it has a pretty amazing story herself.
"The Madison was created after I left my health care company and sold it. I wanted to provide a community or place where people could actually improve their health but through fun," Mary Swanson said, owner of The Madison Improvement Club.
The Madison has been around for seven years as a health club. There is a wall still standing from 1917, the year the building went up more than a 100 years ago, also called The Madison Improvement Club.
"It was a place for the pioneer women to come and talk about improving Phoenix," she said. "Through education through culture."
While restoring the building, Swanson found a time capsule containing articles of corporations and notes and old newspapers from that time.
"So when you are in here and you are exercising and connecting you can just really feel the history coming through. That's really exciting," Swanson said.
Swanson is passionate about health care, owning her own health care company years ago and creating the Silver Sneaker exercise program for people 64 and older. It's now a benefit offered through Medicare and Medicaid and is up and running at 16,000 health clubs across the country, even getting the attention of politician Newt Gingrich.
"He actually heard me speak at a health care conference, and he called me up, he was speaker of the house then," she said. "There is a whole chapter [in his book entitled 'Saving Lives and Saving Money'] about my program Silver Sneakers."
Silver Sneakers was also featured in Time Magazine years ago.
"Still today, I get letters from seniors that say the program 'saved my life' and that makes me feel so good," she said. "I'm kind of a long book of short stories and I think life is a really long time and I will continue until I can't."
