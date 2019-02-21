(3TV/CBS 5) -- A heart attack can be life changing. Three of them can be life threatening.
Valley resident Richard Chamberlain had his first heart attack in February of 2015.
His second came along a year later and then one more in June of 2018.
When he arrived at the Abrazo Heart Hospital Cardio-Renal Center, he was literally on the brink of death.
His heart was only working at five percent and his prognosis wasn't good.
"I was pretty much dead," said Chamberlain.
He ended up spending more than a month in the hospital and at one time had 19 tubes and machines hooked up to him.
His doctor Dr. Kris Vijay was worried.
"A train wreck," is how he described Chamberlain.
Vijay used a combination of devices and medications to bring Chamberlain back from death's door.
"They come together in what's called coupling. And we know what happens when coupling happens with human beings, we create a new life," he explained.
But the doctor says Chamberlain's attitude made the biggest difference in his recovery.
"We see Richard, and he's a very unique individual. He has so much energy and enthusiasm and he actually didn't want some of this overenthusiastic procedures where he thought, 'hey, that means there is an end and my end is way out there,'" he said.
With a 3-year-old at home, Richard knew there was work to do.
"I just decided this wasn't gonna be the end of me and I just started fighting back," he said.
He changed his diet, lost 83 pounds, and hits the gym every single day.
His heart - once functioning at just five percent - now at 35.
"That's a big deal. that is unheard of," said Dr. Vijay. "Very few patients get to that point, but that's our goal."
The cardio-renal center is just more than a year old and they specialize in this kind of integrative care.
The goal was to decrease the number of patients who have to be readmitted and they've had amazing success.
Out of nearly one hundred patients so far only one has had to go back into the hospital.
The average across the country is nearly 30 percent.
