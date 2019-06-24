PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly one in four people suffer from migraines in the United States. But a new FDA-approved device hopes to help relieve the pain to millions of Americans.
Migraines can not only cause you pain but also blur your vision or even cause nausea. This wearable, an armband that syncs with your smartphone, is called Nerivio Migra.
[VIDEO: New, FDA-approved wearable helping treat migraines]
It sends a magnetic pulse or electrical stimulation that you control to help treat the migraine pain.
Dr. Eric Eross is a neurologist with the Phoenix Headache Institute and he says these new devices are non-invasive and have shown great results for people with debilitating migraines with a low rate of side effects.
He says it is a great alternative to pills for some people.
"There is a handful of reasons why that is the case, a prior bad experience, fear of side effects, evidence from the past that they were ineffective," he says. "Many times we know insurance companies highly regulate the number of pills these patients can get."
The newest armband device will be on the market in the US sometime next year, according to the company.
