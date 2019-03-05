(3TV/CBS 5) -- Remember when you were little and your mom would tell you not to make a face because it would stick like that?
She wasn't lying. Just check your forehead.
If you are like so many people who have wrinkles, or the dreaded one or eleven lines, but don't want to fix it with fillers, you're in luck.
Debra Deasy and Erica Hall own the Elevated Beauty Lounge at Norterra.
They're helping their clients turn back the clock and feel better about the way they look using a process called Plasma Fibroblast.
Kristin Thomson is one of their clients.
"I'm an elementary school teacher. I'm a mom. I'm an aging woman but I still want to look good," Thomson said.
Decades of repeated expressions have left her with lines familiar to many of us.
"She has two main wrinkles right through the center of her forehead and then the 11s. The 11s are the scowl brow or whatever you want to call it," Deasy said.
She explained how Plasma Fibroblast works.
"It's taking an electrical charge and converting that into a plasma energy and a plasma flash. What takes place under the skin, under the dermis is it's breaking down the collagen that's there, that's sitting stagnent," she explained.
She said as we age we stop producing collagen.
The collagen we had when we were younger is still there, it's just not doing anything.
"So what I want to do is get that working again. The collagen and the elastin together form kind of the structure of our skin and hold it in place. And without it being rejuvenated, that's when we get the dip downs and the wrinkles forming so we want to build it back up," she said.
Fillers like Botox are an option, but they're not for everyone, and they weren't for Thomson.
"When I talk I obviously don't want everything frozen in my face I want to be effective in my communication skills with my students," she said.
This procedure will leave you with little dots which fall off within a week, but the results will be immediate and, in some people, will last forever.
Plasma Fibroblas can also help with hooded eyelids, turkey neck, surgical scars, and stretch marks.
Prices start around $500. For more information, visit elevatedbeautylounge.com.
