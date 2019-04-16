PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More people have skin cancer than any other cancer and the numbers just keep rising.
In fact, more than 3.5 million cases are diagnosed in the U.S. each year and experts say the increase is coming from the baby boomer population and the numbers are rising at 2.5 times higher than other cancers.
But there's new technology helping patients treat that cancer and the treatment doesn't require surgery.
It's called "Superficial Radiation Therapy."
Doctors say it's an alternative to surgery which means no cutting and no down time.
"It's a wonderful alternative; it is quick, it is safe, it is painless, and it is proven effective," said Dr. Christine Lin from Affiliated Dermatology.
SRT delivers x-ray energy directly and precisely to the cancer without affecting nearby tissue.
It's especially good for areas that would otherwise be hard to treat or that would leave big scars.
This technique has a 95% cure rate. For more information, visit affderm.com.
