PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brand new machine in the Phoenix area is changing the game for people recovering from surgery and people who just have on-going pain.
It's called the Cryofos and it's basically icing the injury but it's doing it in a way that gives immediate results using liquid carbon dioxide.
Dr. Dave Welch from Paragon Chiropractic explained how it works.
"What that liquid carbon dioxide does is causes an instantaneous freezing so it will drop the temperature of the skin to 39-34 degrees," he says. "That creates thermal shock. Thermal shock then stimulates the nervous system to increase circulation of blood through the tissue, the lymphatics to work that inflammatory mud out of the tissue. So when you hurt yourself and have the swelling and the bruising, it clears that out, settles down the pain receptors and relaxes the tissue."
He said the Cryofos has been available in Germany for about 15 years, in the U.S. for just over a year and the one at Paragon Chiropractic is the first one here in Arizona.
Welch said it provides almost immediate relief and that relief lasts longer with each treatment.
He said t's good for just about any inflammatory condition including sprains or strains, bruises, swelling from surgery or even dental work.
