PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FDA recently approved the first new anti-depressant drug in years.
It's called Ketamine and it's holding promise for patients who haven't found success with their current anti-depressant medications.
Dr. Yazhini Srivathsal from Banner Behavioral Health says it's not only different in the way it's administered, but in the way it works as well.
"This one is nasal and it's supposed to be much faster acting than the other anti depressants because it takes sometimes weeks or months to see a response and this is like, days," she said.
Until now, anti-depressant drugs have been mostly oral and designed to work in certain pathways of the brain.
Ketamine is a nasal spray designed to target a different area.
"I think this one is different because they are working on a different region, a different receptor in the brain that we can work on rather than everything else targeting toward the other ones. So we've been focused more on the serotonin and norepinephrine system, like I've said, so right now we are trying to look at something else differently," she explained.
Ketamine will be used for people who aren't seeing an improvement with their current anti-depressant medications.
It's a controlled substance so you will have to go to a treatment center for your dosage.
And it's expected to be very expensive, possibly several hundred dollars per spray and most patients will need several sprays per month initially.
Drug companies are now working on the production of Ketamine so there's not a release date yet.
