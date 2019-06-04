PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The fight against Alzheimer's has been a long and frustrating one, but the researchers at Barrow Neurological Center are hoping to make some progress.
They're opening up a new clinical trial to tackle the disease in a different way.
[WATCH: Alzheimer's clinical trial starting in Phoenix]
It's called the T2 Protect AD trial.
The drug they're using is called Troriluzole and it normalizes high levels of glutamate in the brain.
Glutamate can damage brain cells leading to memory problems.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
Doctor Anna Burke says unlike other therapies, this one does not focus on amyloid plaque.
"So T2 Protect, rather than focusing on amyloid plaque, focuses on a neurotransmitter called glutamate that in excessive amounts can cause damage to the brain cells and by decreasing the glutamate in the brain, in theory, reduces neurotoxicity and maintains brain health," she explained.
The hope is that the medication they're using will help protect against, slow down or even improve memory and thinking problems.
If you or someone you know is in the early or moderate stages of Alzheimer's disease you may be eligible for this trial.
[RELATED: Alzheimer's vaccine shows promise]
They need people 50 to 85 years of age.
The trial runs 48 weeks and it's completely paid for.
For more information call 1-800-392-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.