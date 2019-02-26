(3TV/CBS 5) -- When it comes to alcohol use and abuse, baby boomers are struggling more than any other age group.
Recent surveys show alcohol-related hospital admissions have gone up 15 percent in a decade and much of that, experts say, is because more boomers are drinking heavily.
The study shows people aged 55 to 64 are now the most likely to be admitted to hospital because of alcohol-related diseases and injuries.
Next is those 45 to 54 years old, followed by people 65 to 74.
The number of deaths linked to drinking has risen six percent in just one year, with 5,800 alcohol related deaths in 2017.
Experts think this is because older people struggle with physical pain and other health problems.
They also are dealing with big life changes like being empty nesters or retiring and feeling lonely.
The same studies show drinking has fallen among younger people.
However, when younger people do drink, girls are now far more likely than boys of the same age to get drunk.
