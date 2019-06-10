PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With our temperatures, it's no shock, Arizona is almost at the top of the list when it comes to skin cancer rates.
Even if you are good about applying sunscreen and wearing protective gear, you may still be damaging your skin, just because you're a driver.
"It absolutely is a real thing," says Dr. Paul Holden, with Scottsdale Plastic Surgeons. He says if you drive a car, chances are you have some sun damage to the left side of your face.
"Yes. The more time you spend in the car. The sunnier the place, the more exposure, the more sun damage you are going to have on that side," says Dr. Holden.
You may remember a picture that went viral back in 2012 that showed obvious signs of sun damage: Wrinkles and sagging on the left side of a 69-year-old trucker's face. The New England Journal of Medicine published the picture and says his skin's overexposure to UVA rays caused the damage over 28 years of driving.
Not all of us spend that much time behind the wheel. Still, Dr. Holden can see slight signs of damage like that trucker's because of your everyday commute.
"You'll see brown spots, fine lines, wrinkles. You'll have volume loss changes, sagging of the skin and ultimate skin cancer will develop. It absolutely is concerning," says Dr. Holden. "It's something you should be looking into in terms of how much time you are spending behind the wheel and having adequate solar protection.
"That means that sunscreen is not just for going to the beach. Being in the car, every time you are in that car it's like a day at the pool or at the beach. There is a lot of reflective light and a lot of opportunity for the sun to do it's damage."
