PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The gym is, well, the gym. Some people love it, but plenty of us dread it!
But the City of Phoenix has a class that may actually make working out seem fun!
It's called "FitPHX Fall Into Fitness" and it is sponsored by AARP.
A group of around 50 people meet every Tuesday evening at Hance Park from 6-7 p.m.
When CBS 5 This Morning visited they were working out under Central Avenue. It was a really cool view of central Phoenix with some high-energy music.
FitPHX is led by three instructors who keeps things lively.
All ages are welcome and it is free!
People who go say it is a fun way to do something good for your health.
Terry Lepage loves the classes and said it is great to see people from every background getting in shape.
“It's all levels of fitness, all different body types,” Lepage said. “Everyone is just having a good time. There's nobody looking at you saying, 'What is she doing?' It's just everybody having a good time getting some exercise, getting our hearts going.”
Fall Into Fitness goes through September. For information, visit their website.
