(3TV/CBS 5) -- As we get older, some of our features may not look the way we'd like.
It's pretty common for women to fight the look of aging with Botox or other fillers and this includes our earlobes.
It's called earlobe rejuvenation or a "lobe lift" and the doctors at Affiliated Dermatology say they get quite a few patients in every week to have this done.
[SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
"Anyone who is unhappy with the appearance of their ears because the earring is pulling down on the ear, the ear lobe is stretched or someone who has those excessive lines and wrinkles; or their earlobes look a little flat or deflated," said Carmen Rayis.
The procedure takes just few minutes and the results are almost immediate.
Even better, the patient we talked with says you don't really feel much at all.
"Nothing compared with having your lips injected or ears pierced but I don't feel a thing," said Rayis.
Sun exposure and age cause excessive lines and wrinkles in the earlobes, and heavy earrings can lead to an elongated piercing site which causes the earrings to tip forward.
The filler lasts up to a year.
Prices start at $500 but it can vary because they will design a plan specifically for each patient.
For more information, visit affderm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.