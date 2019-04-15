PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Leslie Carbajal is in her mid 30s and is doing a little filler to diminish her very small signs of aging.
"It's mainly preventative. I was noticing a little bit of falling cheek," says Carbajal.
Non-invasive procedures are up across the country and are a hit with women and men of all ages, even for people well into their 60s.
"I do the face-lifts, the rhinoplasty's, the eyelids, fat grafting," says Dr. Paul Holden who is very busy with clients at his office, Scottsdale Plastic Surgeons.
There are a couple of procedures he says are popular, specifically with those over 60.
"The baby boomer population, despite their numeric age, they feel young, they are healthy. They are usually still in their professional phase of their life," says Dr. Holden. "They are busy and they want to kind of keep that look."
Dr. Holden says, nowadays, older adults are choosing to avoid going under the knife for full traditional face-lifts.
"People want to avoid the need for something drastic. Or the phrase is, I don't want to scare my grand kids. I want my friends and co-workers to recognize me when I get back," says Dr. Holden.
The goal, as he said, is to just look "refreshed," not over done, which is the look Leslie is going for too.
"I mean it's not a lot but enough for me to want to look into it," says Carbajal. "I'm excited for those results for myself."
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the most popular baby boomer procedures include:
• Botox Injections: About 80% of all Botox patients are between the ages of 40 and 55.
• Liposuction: Almost 70% of liposuction procedures are done on baby boomers.
• Breast Augmentation: Nearly half of all breast enhancements were done on 35- to 50-year-olds.
• Tummy Tucks: The mid-section is the biggest problem-area for boomer women.
