PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In about 10 years, the census expects all baby boomers will be over the age of 65 and older people are projected to outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history.
That means basically more baby boomers than babies.
The good news, boomers are healthier, more active and need less assistance and medical care than before.
The bad news is there will still be more people aging who will need care.
John Siegel has a company that assists older adults called "The Perfect Companion." He talked about how the surge in older Americans will impact many senior assistance companies like his.
"10,000 people are going to turn 65 everyday from now on," he said. "Its going to be very difficult to find the quality care that we would need to have in the future."
By 2035, there will be 78 million people who will be 65 years old and older.
The population in 2030s are expected to grow at a slower rate and become more racially and ethnically diverse.
