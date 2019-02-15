(3TV/CBS 5) -- You don't have to look far to find CBD products; they seem to be just about everywhere.
Including the spa.
[SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
The Agave Spa at the Westin Kierland Resort is offering CBD-infused facials and pedicures.
Spa director Rachel Rock says CBD has a lot of health benefits and is a powerful anti inflammatory - perfect for tired travelers.
"They're tired from traveling. They've over stressed their bodies, they've been walking in high heels, they've been exacerbating areas and portions," she said. "This is a really healthy way to give targeted treatment to those areas."
She said you will feel the result immediately, which makes it especially good for anyone with more chronic pain.
"It's going to absorb into the skin, into the muscle, and into the joints. So if there's any arthritis pain, if there's any plantar fasciitis, it's going to help target those and help to treat those," she said.
Adding CBD to your pedicure or facial will cost you $19. For more information on spa packages, visit kierlandresort.com/agave-scottsdale-spa/spa-specials/.
