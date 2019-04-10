PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Few medical tests are more dreaded than a colonoscopy, but making sure your colon is healthy is important.
That is why Sonora Quest labs has developed a blood test to look for warning signs of colon cancer.
The test is 94 percent accurate and looks for three protein markers in the blood that are associated with tumor growth.
Don Weber is the CEO of Beacon Biomedical, the company partnering with Sonora Quest to provide the test.
He said a lot of people have had the test done and it's doing exactly what they were hoping for.
"People are taking it and being navigated to colonoscopy. In fact, we just got our first win the other day. We were able to pick up a pre-cancerous lesion and it was removed and it's very exciting," he said.
That patient is a woman in her 50s who had never had a colonoscopy even though it's recommended to start screening at age 45.
Both Sonora Quest and Beacon stress the blood test is not a replacement for a colonoscopy, which is considered the gold standard for detection and treatment.
The test will cost you $170 and you can get it done without a doctor's order.
Schedule your test online using their online scheduling system. Visit sonoraquest.com/appointments for more information.
